* Schweinsteiger still not match fit

* Lahm and Podolski included (Adds details)

BERLIN Aug 31 Bastian Schweinsteiger is still not fit enough to play for Germany and has been left out of their squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Faroe Islands and Austria next month.

Coach Joachim Loew, who named 34-year-old Miroslav Klose as his only out-and-out striker in the 22-man squad, said Schweinsteiger was still not match fit after a series of nagging injuries.

"I have spoken with Bastian and we have come to the understanding that he still needs some time to get back into training and match rhythm. Our plan for Bastian Schweinsteiger is laid around the two matches in October against Ireland and Sweden."

Schweinsteiger came on as a second-half substitute for Bayern Munich in their opening Bundesliga game of the season against Greuther Fuerth on Saturday as well as a German Cup first round tie the week before.

Loew stuck largely with the squad which faced Argentina in a friendly two weeks ago and was outclassed in a 3-1 home defeat.

Philipp Lahm, rested for personal reasons from that game, is recalled along with Arsenal pair Per Mertesacker and Lukas Podolski.

Germany host Faroe Islands on Sept. 7 as they kick off their qualifying campaign in European Group C for the 2014 finals in Brazil and visit Austria in Vienna four days later. Sweden, Ireland and Kazakhstan are the other teams in the group.

"We want to offer the fans entertaining football and qualify directly for Brazil, naturally we hope to start with two wins," said Loew, under increasing pressure following their semi-final exit to Italy at Euro 2012.

Germany's most dangerous striker Mario Gomez is out of action after undergoing surgery on his ankle, leaving Klose as the only centre-forward in the squad.

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Ron-Robert Zieler (Hanover 96), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Borussia Moenchengladbach)

Defenders: Holger Badstuber (Bayern Munich), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Benedikt Hoewedes (Schalke 04), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich), Per Mertesacker (Arsenal), Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Lars Bender (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (Schalke 04), Mario Goetze (Borussia Dortmund), Ilkay Gundogan (Borussia Dortmund), Sami Khedira (Real Madrid), Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich) Mesut Ozil (Real Madrid), Lukas Podolski (Arsenal), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Andre Schuerrle (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Miroslav Klose (Lazio)