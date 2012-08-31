* Schweinsteiger still not match fit
* Lahm and Podolski included
BERLIN Aug 31 Bastian Schweinsteiger is still
not fit enough to play for Germany and has been left out of
their squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Faroe Islands
and Austria next month.
Coach Joachim Loew, who named 34-year-old Miroslav Klose as
his only out-and-out striker in the 22-man squad, said
Schweinsteiger was still not match fit after a series of nagging
injuries.
"I have spoken with Bastian and we have come to the
understanding that he still needs some time to get back into
training and match rhythm. Our plan for Bastian Schweinsteiger
is laid around the two matches in October against Ireland and
Sweden."
Schweinsteiger came on as a second-half substitute for
Bayern Munich in their opening Bundesliga game of the season
against Greuther Fuerth on Saturday as well as a German Cup
first round tie the week before.
Loew stuck largely with the squad which faced Argentina in a
friendly two weeks ago and was outclassed in a 3-1 home defeat.
Philipp Lahm, rested for personal reasons from that game, is
recalled along with Arsenal pair Per Mertesacker and Lukas
Podolski.
Germany host Faroe Islands on Sept. 7 as they kick off their
qualifying campaign in European Group C for the 2014 finals in
Brazil and visit Austria in Vienna four days later. Sweden,
Ireland and Kazakhstan are the other teams in the group.
"We want to offer the fans entertaining football and qualify
directly for Brazil, naturally we hope to start with two wins,"
said Loew, under increasing pressure following their semi-final
exit to Italy at Euro 2012.
Germany's most dangerous striker Mario Gomez is out of
action after undergoing surgery on his ankle, leaving Klose as
the only centre-forward in the squad.
Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Ron-Robert Zieler
(Hanover 96), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Borussia Moenchengladbach)
Defenders: Holger Badstuber (Bayern Munich), Jerome Boateng
(Bayern Munich), Benedikt Hoewedes (Schalke 04), Mats Hummels
(Borussia Dortmund), Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich), Per
Mertesacker (Arsenal), Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund)
Midfielders: Lars Bender (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler
(Schalke 04), Mario Goetze (Borussia Dortmund), Ilkay Gundogan
(Borussia Dortmund), Sami Khedira (Real Madrid), Toni Kroos
(Bayern Munich), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich) Mesut Ozil (Real
Madrid), Lukas Podolski (Arsenal), Marco Reus (Borussia
Dortmund), Andre Schuerrle (Bayer Leverkusen)
Forwards: Miroslav Klose (Lazio)
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Patrick Johnston and Pritha Sarkar)
Pritha Sarkar; brian.homewood@thomsonreuters.com; +41 79 917
1402; Reuters Messaging:
brian.homewood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)