BERLIN Feb 1 Mario Gomez has been recalled to the Germany squad for next week's friendly against France after an injury layoff but there was still no room for Bundesliga leading scorer Stefan Kiessling.

Bayern Munich striker Gomez, who has not played for his country since Euro 2012 after undergoing ankle surgery, was included in a 23-man squad named on Friday for the friendly in Paris on Feb. 6.

There were no major surprises although critics have wondered why coach Joachim Loew has been reluctant to select Kiessling, whose 13 goals this season have led Bayer Leverkusen to an unexpected second place in the table.

Thirty-four-year-old Lazio striker Miroslav Klose was the only other forward in the squad. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, Editing by Tom Pilcher)