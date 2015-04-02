April 2 Bundesliga standings
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 26 20 4 2 70 13 64
2 VfL Wolfsburg 26 16 6 4 57 29 54
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 26 13 8 5 37 20 47
-------------------------
4 Bayer Leverkusen 26 12 9 5 45 29 45
-------------------------
5 Schalke 04 26 11 6 9 37 31 39
6 FC Augsburg 26 12 2 12 33 34 38
-------------------------
7 Hoffenheim 26 10 7 9 40 38 37
-------------------------
8 Eintracht Frankfurt 26 9 7 10 49 52 34
9 Werder Bremen 26 9 7 10 41 54 34
10 Borussia Dortmund 26 9 6 11 34 33 33
11 Mainz 26 6 12 8 35 36 30
12 Cologne 26 7 9 10 26 32 30
13 Hertha Berlin 26 8 5 13 31 44 29
14 Hanover 96 26 7 6 13 29 42 27
15 Freiburg 26 5 10 11 26 36 25
-------------------------
16 Hamburg SV 26 6 7 13 16 37 25
-------------------------
17 SC Paderborn 26 5 9 12 23 50 24
18 VfB Stuttgart 26 5 8 13 27 46 23
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
