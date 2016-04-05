BERLIN, April 5 VfB Stuttgart midfielder Daniel Didavi turned down an offer to stay with the German club he has played since his youth and will join VfL Wolfsburg next season.

"The club has become part of my life and that is why this was a very difficult decision," said the 26-year-old, who started at Stuttgart as a boy in the late 1990s and made his Bundesliga debut in 2010, on Tuesday.

Didavi, who also had a loan spell at Nuremberg playing under current Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking, has played a key role in helping Stuttgart avoid relegation in the past two seasons.

He did not give details on the deal with Wolfsburg.

"We have to accept that with a heavy heart," Stuttgart sports director Robin Dutt told reporters. "Dida informed us of his decision during the winter break. It is no secret that we would have liked to tie him to us past this summer."

Didavi has scored 10 goals and set up another three to help Stuttgart to 12th spot, six points above the relegation zone with six matches left.

"Our goal now is to secure our spot in the division as quickly as possible," Didavi, a former Germany youth player, said. "I am convinced we can do that." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)