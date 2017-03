BERLIN May 12 Coach Armin Veh will take charge of VfB Stuttgart from next season after signing a two-year deal to return to the club he led to the 2007 Bundesliga title.

The 53-year-old Veh, who left Eintracht Frankfurt after the Bundesliga ended on Saturday, replaces Huub Stevens. Stevens was brought in late in the season to rescue Stuttgart from relegation.

"I said recently that after the great time in Frankfurt there was only one task that would stimulate me," Veh said in a statement on Monday. "That was Stuttgart from the start, a club to which I have special relations."

Veh had coached Stuttgart between 2006-2008 before spells at VfL Wolfsburg, Hamburg SV and Frankfurt.

Stuttgart narrowly avoided relegation this season, finishing in 15th place.