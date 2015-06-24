BERLIN, June 24 VfB Stuttgart have signed Poland goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton from Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven to replace Sven Ulreich who left at the end of the season to join Bayern Munich.

They have also brought in 24-year-old Lukas Rupp from Paderborn on a three-year-contract to boost their midfield.

No financial details were disclosed for either deal.

The 28-year-old Tyton, who last season played on loan for Spain's Elche, has signed a two-year deal, Stuttgart said.

"Przemyslaw Tyton convinced (us) with his qualities in Spain's Primera Division," said Stuttgart sports director Robin Dutt in a statement. "We monitored him intensively and had a complete picture of his abilities."

Tyton, who is 1.95 metres tall and has 13 caps, has been signed to replace Ulreich, with the former Bundesliga champions determined to avoid a second consecutive relegation scrap.