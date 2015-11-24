BERLIN Nov 24 Bundesliga strugglers VfB Stuttgart sacked coach Alexander Zorniger on Tuesday after 13 matches in charge.

Stuttgart, who have narrowly avoiding relegation in the past two seasons, lost 4-0 at home to Augsburg on Saturday and sit in 16th place, two points above bottom spot.

"It was particularly the way we lost on Saturday that concerned us," said club president Bernd Wahler in a brief statement. "We analysed the effects on the team and the coaching staff and we took this decision this morning."

A former assistant coach at Stuttgart, the 47-year-old Zorniger signed a three-year contract in May after coaching Leipzig.

Stuttgart have put under-23 team coach Juergen Kramny in temporary charge.