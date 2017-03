BERLIN Aug 9 VfB Stuttgart central defender Georg Niedermeier may be ruled out for weeks with a suspected torn ligament with the Bundesliga season starting this weekend, the club said on Friday.

The 27-year-old was injured in their 0-0 draw against Botev Plovdiv on Thursday, a result that saw them advance in the Europa League on away goals from the first leg.

"The first diagnosis is a suspected torn ligament. There will be further tests to determine the exact damage," the club said in a statement. "But if the initial diagnosis is confirmed then unfortunately the defender will be out for several weeks.

Stuttgart, who boosted their squad with a string of transfers in the close season, kick off their Bundesliga campaign on Sunday with a trip to Mainz 05. (Editing by Ossian Shine)