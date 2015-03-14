BERLIN, March 14 VfB Stuttgart coach Huub Stevens is the right man for the job, the Bundesliga side said on Saturday, the day after a 4-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen left them rooted to the bottom of the table.

"We are still convinced that Huub Stevens is the right coach in our situation," club director Robin Dutt told Stuttgart's website (www.vfb.de).

"We need to build on the first half hour in which we have performed well against a Champions League team," he added.

"Even if the result was clear in the end, we have not lost the belief that we will achieve positive results soon "

Dutchman Stevens has produced two wins, five draws and six defeats in his 13 Bundesliga matches since replacing Armin Veh in November.

Stuttgart, who won the last of three Bundesliga titles in 2007, are bottom with 20 points from 25 games after a run of nine matches without a win and they are in danger of ending a 38-year stay in the top flight. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)