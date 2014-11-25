BERLIN Nov 25 Dutchman Huub Stevens returned to VfB Stuttgart as coach on Tuesday just months after saving them from relegation, the Bundesliga's bottom club said.

"The 60-year-old takes over with immediate effect," Stuttgart said in a statement. "He will lead team training this afternoon."

Stevens, who has also coached Schalke 04, Hertha Berlin and Hamburg SV, took over at Stuttgart in March and helped them stay in the top flight.

The club then hired Armin Veh, who led them to the 2007 title, but he managed only two wins in 12 league games to leave Stuttgart anchored at the bottom of the standings on nine points.

Veh resigned as coach on Monday saying a change of leadership was necessary. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)