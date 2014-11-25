* Stevens signs deal until season end

BERLIN Nov 25 Dutchman Huub Stevens returned to VfB Stuttgart as coach on Tuesday just months after saving them from relegation, and will again attempt to again turn the Bundesliga bottom club's season around, he said.

The 60-year-old Stevens, who has also coached Schalke 04, Hertha Berlin and Hamburg SV, took over at Stuttgart in March and helped them stay in the top flight.

He did not sign a contract extension and the club then hired Armin Veh, who led them to the 2007 title, but he managed only two wins in 12 league games to leave Stuttgart anchored at the bottom of the standings on nine points.

"I am ready," Stevens, already sporting a Stuttgart training outfit, told reporters at his official presentation. "I am itching to go although I am surprised by how quickly it came about."

He said his task was arguably tougher than last year when he was in charge for the last 10 games of the season.

"We might have more time than last season but it is a more difficult situation. But I still think it is possible to achieve this (to stay up) with the quality there is in the team."

Stevens celebrated his biggest coaching success at Schalke when he won the UEFA Cup in 1997.

Veh resigned as coach on Monday, a day after their 1-0 loss to Augsburg, saying a change of leadership was necessary.

"It was clear we needed a good and quick solution," said club president Bernd Wahler. "Huub Stevens has the advantage to be able to know the team and the environment. He instantly said 'yes' and we are happy he is here again."

