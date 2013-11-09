Nov 9 Borussia Dortmund's Serbia defender Neven Subotic will miss the rest of the season after tearing ligaments in his right knee, the Bundesliga club said on Saturday.

He was injured at the end of the first half as he tussled for the ball with VfL Wolfsburg striker Ivica Olic during Dortmund's 2-1 away defeat.

"He must count on a break of at least six months," the club said in a statement.

The 24-year-old, who was raised in Germany after his family moved there when he was six, joined Dortmund in 2008 and has won two Bundesliga titles with the club. He played for Serbia at the 2010 World Cup.

"Don't worry, I'll be back stronger than ever," Dortmund quoted Subotic as saying. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ken Ferris)