Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 21 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Missed penalty: Charles Aranguiz 72 FC Augsburg 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,000 - - - Schalke 04 1 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 36 Cologne 3 Yuya Osako 38, Anthony Modeste 77, Simon Zoller 83 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 60,000 - - - RB Leipzig 1 Timo Werner 6 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Fabian Johnson 84 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 42,558 - - - Bayern Munich 3 Franck Ribery 16, Thiago 68, Arjen Robben 72 Hertha Berlin 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,000 - - - Werder Bremen 1 Izet Hajrovic 12 Mainz 2 Yunus Malli 87, Pablo De Blasis 90+2 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 37,108 - - - Tuesday, September 20 VfL Wolfsburg 1 Daniel Didavi 53 Borussia Dortmund 5 Raphael Guerreiro 4, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 16,62, Ousmane Dembele 58, Lukasz Piszczek 73 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 30,000 - - - FC Ingolstadt 04 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 David Abraham 45+2, Bastian Oczipka 50 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 14,259 - - - SV Darmstadt 98 1 Denys Oliynyk 90+2 Hoffenheim 1 Andrej Kramaric 46 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,800 - - - Freiburg 1 Nils Petersen 69 Hamburg SV 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, September 23 Borussia Dortmund v Freiburg (1830) Saturday, September 24 Mainz v Bayer Leverkusen (1330) Borussia Moenchengladbach v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1330) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hertha Berlin (1330) FC Augsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1330) Hamburg SV v Bayern Munich (1330) Werder Bremen v VfL Wolfsburg (1630) Sunday, September 25 Hoffenheim v Schalke 04 (1330) Cologne v RB Leipzig (1530)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------