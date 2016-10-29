UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Borussia Dortmund 0 Schalke 04 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 80,179 - - - Mainz 2 Yunus Malli 51pen, Levin OEztunali 85 FC Ingolstadt 04 0 Red Card: Max Christiansen 87 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,197 - - - VfL Wolfsburg 1 Maximilian Arnold 37 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Admir Mehmedi 79, Tin Jedvaj 83 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 26,398 - - - Werder Bremen 1 Santiago Garcia 67 Freiburg 3 Maximilian Philipp 29, Vincenzo Grifo 39pen, Amir Abrashi 75 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 41,500 - - - FC Augsburg 1 Koo Ja-Cheol 67 Bayern Munich 3 Robert Lewandowski 19,48, Arjen Robben 21 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 30,660 - - - SV Darmstadt 98 0 RB Leipzig 2 Marcel Sabitzer 57,81 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,400 - - - Friday, October 28 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 54,014 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (1430) Cologne v Hamburg SV (1630)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.