Soccer-Venezuelan championship semifinal results

June 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Venezuelan championship Semifinal first leg matches on Saturday Semifinal Sunday, June 18, first leg Monagas SC - Carabobo FC 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Saturday, June 17, first leg Deportivo La Guaira - Caracas FC 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)