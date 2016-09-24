Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 24
Werder Bremen 2 Lennart Thy 86, Theodor Gebre Selassie 90+1
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Robert Bauer 69og
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 40,000
- - -
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Lars Stindl 42, Oscar Wendt 76
FC Ingolstadt 04 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 50,112
- - -
Mainz 2 Yunus Malli 31, Stefan Bell 35
Bayer Leverkusen 3 Javier Hernandez 32,66,90+2
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 25,274
- - -
Hamburg SV 0
Bayern Munich 1 Joshua Kimmich 88
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 57,000
- - -
FC Augsburg 1 Alfred Finnbogason 46
SV Darmstadt 98 0
Red Card: Leon Guwara 45+3
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,113
- - -
Eintracht Frankfurt 3 Marco Fabian 39, Alexander Meier 45, Michael Hector 90+2
Hertha Berlin 3 Vedad Ibisevic 19pen,58, Alexander Esswein 65
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 45,000
- - -
Friday, September 23
Borussia Dortmund 3 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 45, Lukasz Piszczek 53, Raphael Guerreiro 90+1
Freiburg 1 Maximilian Philipp 60
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 80,800
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 25
Hoffenheim v Schalke 04 (1330)
Cologne v RB Leipzig (1530)