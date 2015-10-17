Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Alexander Meier 29pen Borussia Moenchengladbach 5 Raffael 16,57, Mahmoud Dahoud 51, Andre Hahn 82pen,90 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 50,700 - - - FC Augsburg 0 SV Darmstadt 98 2 Sandro Wagner 7, Peter Niemeyer 29 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 30,009 - - - Werder Bremen 0 Bayern Munich 1 Thomas Mueller 23 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 42,100 - - - Schalke 04 2 Benedikt Hoewedes 27, Max Meyer 90+2 Hertha Berlin 1 Salomon Kalou 73 Red Card: Vedad Ibisevic 18 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 61,336 - - - VfL Wolfsburg 4 Max Kruse 1,62,83, Bas Dost 7 Hoffenheim 2 Jeremy Toljan 29, Jonathan Schmid 54 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 28,148 - - - Hamburg SV 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 54,957 - - - Friday, October 16 Mainz 0 Borussia Dortmund 2 Marco Reus 18, Henrikh Mkhitaryan 82 Missed penalty: Marco Reus 47 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 34,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 Cologne v Hanover 96 (1330) VfB Stuttgart v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1530)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.