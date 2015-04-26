April 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 26
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Max Kruse 90
VfL Wolfsburg 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 52,147
- - -
SC Paderborn 2 Mario Vrancic 25, Moritz Stoppelkamp 27
Red Card: Michael Heinloth 78
Werder Bremen 2 Davie Selke 45, Izet Hajrovic 76
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Saturday, April 25
Bayern Munich 1 Bastian Schweinsteiger 80
Hertha Berlin 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,000
- - -
Borussia Dortmund 2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 24pen, Shinji Kagawa 32
Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 80,667
- - -
Hanover 96 1 Lars Stindl 24pen
Hoffenheim 2 Anthony Modeste 1, Sven Schipplock 83
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 46,200
- - -
VfB Stuttgart 2 Daniel Ginczek 24, Martin Harnik 27
Red Card: Adam Hlousek 66
Freiburg 2 Nils Petersen 58pen,85
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 58,000
- - -
Hamburg SV 3 Ivica Olic 11, Pierre-Michel Lasogga 19,70
FC Augsburg 2 Raul Bobadilla 25, Tobias Werner 69
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 51,321
- - -
Cologne 1 Bard Finne 83
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Julian Brandt 60
Missed penalty: Hakan Calhanoglu 42
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,600
- - -
Friday, April 24
Mainz 2 Stefan Bell 28,31
Schalke 04 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 34,000
- - -