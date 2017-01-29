Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 29
Mainz 1 Danny Latza 83
Borussia Dortmund 1 Marco Reus 3
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 34,000
- - -
Freiburg 2 Janik Haberer 39, Nils Petersen 87
Hertha Berlin 1 Julian Schieber 88
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,800
- - -
Saturday, January 28
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Jonathan Tah 31, Javier Hernandez 34
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Lars Stindl 52,58, Raffael 71
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 28,869
- - -
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Mario Gomez 4
FC Augsburg 2 Halil Altintop 25, Dominik Kohr 69
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 24,811
- - -
FC Ingolstadt 04 3 Pascal Gross 14, Markus Suttner 22, Almog Cohen 47pen
Hamburg SV 1 Gotoku Sakai 63
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 14,549
- - -
Werder Bremen 1 Max Kruse 53
Bayern Munich 2 Arjen Robben 30, David Alaba 45+1
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 42,100
- - -
SV Darmstadt 98 1 Sidney Sam 66pen
Cologne 6 Aytac Sulu 32og, Yuya Osako 36,72, Anthony Modeste 42, Milos Jojic 85, Artjoms Rudnevs 89
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 17,400
- - -
RB Leipzig 2 Timo Werner 38, Marcel Sabitzer 77
Hoffenheim 1 Nadiem Amiri 18
Red Card: Sandro Wagner 60
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 39,633
- - -
Friday, January 27
Schalke 04 0
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Alexander Meier 33
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 60,885
- - -