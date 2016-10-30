Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 30
Cologne 3 Anthony Modeste 61,82,86
Missed penalty: Anthony Modeste 41
Hamburg SV 0
Red Card: Bobby Wood 58
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 50,000
- - -
Hoffenheim 1 Niklas Suele 31
Hertha Berlin 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,015
- - -
Saturday, October 29
Borussia Dortmund 0
Schalke 04 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 80,179
- - -
Mainz 2 Yunus Malli 51pen, Levin OEztunali 85
FC Ingolstadt 04 0
Red Card: Max Christiansen 87
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,197
- - -
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Maximilian Arnold 37
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Admir Mehmedi 79, Tin Jedvaj 83
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 26,398
- - -
Werder Bremen 1 Santiago Garcia 67
Freiburg 3 Maximilian Philipp 29, Vincenzo Grifo 39pen, Amir Abrashi 75
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 41,500
- - -
FC Augsburg 1 Koo Ja-Cheol 67
Bayern Munich 3 Robert Lewandowski 19,48, Arjen Robben 21
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 30,660
- - -
SV Darmstadt 98 0
RB Leipzig 2 Marcel Sabitzer 57,81
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,400
- - -
Friday, October 28
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 54,014
- - -