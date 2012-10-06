Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, October 6 Freiburg 3 Cedric Makiadi 36, Daniel Caligiuri 90+2pen, Marco Terrazzino 90+3 Nuremberg 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 22,800 - - - Mainz 1 Nikolce Noveski 85 Fortuna Dusseldorf 0 Red Card: Oliver Fink 78 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,577 - - - Bayern Munich 2 Franck Ribery 19,47 Hoffenheim 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 71,000 - - - Schalke 04 3 Jefferson Farfan 33, Ibrahim Afellay 46, Roman Neustaedter 58 VfL Wolfsburg 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 60,671 - - - Greuther Fuerth 0 Hamburg SV 1 Son Heung-Min 17 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 18,000 - - - Friday, October 5 FC Augsburg 3 Tobias Werner 2, Stephan Hain 32, Daniel Baier 72 Werder Bremen 1 Kevin De Bruyne 19 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 28,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 7 Borussia Moenchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt (1330) Hanover 96 v Borussia Dortmund (1530) VfB Stuttgart v Bayer Leverkusen (1530)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.