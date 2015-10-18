Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 18
VfB Stuttgart 1 Daniel Didavi 59
Red Card: Serey Die 86
FC Ingolstadt 04 0
Missed penalty: Mathew Leckie 4
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 45,700
- - -
Cologne 0
Hanover 96 1 Leon Andreasen 38
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 48,700
- - -
Saturday, October 17
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Alexander Meier 29pen
Borussia Moenchengladbach 5 Raffael 16,57, Mahmoud Dahoud 51, Andre Hahn 82pen,90
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 50,700
- - -
FC Augsburg 0
SV Darmstadt 98 2 Sandro Wagner 7, Peter Niemeyer 29
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 30,009
- - -
Werder Bremen 0
Bayern Munich 1 Thomas Mueller 23
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 42,100
- - -
Schalke 04 2 Benedikt Hoewedes 27, Max Meyer 90+2
Hertha Berlin 1 Salomon Kalou 73
Red Card: Vedad Ibisevic 18
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 61,336
- - -
VfL Wolfsburg 4 Max Kruse 1,62,83, Bas Dost 7
Hoffenheim 2 Jeremy Toljan 29, Jonathan Schmid 54
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 28,148
- - -
Hamburg SV 0
Bayer Leverkusen 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 54,957
- - -
Friday, October 16
Mainz 0
Borussia Dortmund 2 Marco Reus 18, Henrikh Mkhitaryan 82
Missed penalty: Marco Reus 47
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 34,000
- - -