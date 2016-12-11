Dec 11 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 11
Schalke 04 0
Red Card: Naldo 4
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Stefan Kiessling 89
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 60,821
- - -
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Andreas Christensen 76
Mainz 0
Red Card: Jean-Philippe Gbamin 90
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 48,037
- - -
Saturday, December 10
Hertha Berlin 0
Werder Bremen 1 Max Kruse 41
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 51,337
- - -
Freiburg 1 Nils Petersen 86pen
SV Darmstadt 98 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,000
- - -
FC Ingolstadt 04 1 Roger 12
Red Card: Mathew Leckie 90+5
RB Leipzig 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 15,200
- - -
Bayern Munich 5 Arjen Robben 18, Robert Lewandowski 21,58, Thomas Mueller 76, Douglas Costa 86
VfL Wolfsburg 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 75,000
- - -
Cologne 1 Artjoms Rudnevs 28
Red Card: Salih OEzcan 90+4
Borussia Dortmund 1 Marco Reus 90
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 50,000
- - -
Hamburg SV 1 Filip Kostic 68
Red Card: Lewis Holtby 44
FC Augsburg 0
Red Card: Dominik Kohr 66
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 45,793
- - -
Friday, December 9
Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Red Card: Timothy Chandler 83
Hoffenheim 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 47,000
- - -