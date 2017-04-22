April 22 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 22
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Lars Stindl 43, Marcel Schmelzer 48og
Borussia Dortmund 3 Marco Reus 10pen, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 59, Raphael Guerreiro 87
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 54,014
- - -
Hamburg SV 1 Fabian Holland 90+3og
SV Darmstadt 98 2 Aytac Sulu 51, Felix Platte 53
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,132
- - -
Bayern Munich 2 Arjen Robben 16, Thiago 73
Mainz 2 Bojan 3, Daniel Brosinski 40pen
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 75,000
- - -
FC Ingolstadt 04 2 Dario Lezcano 32, Pascal Gross 62pen
Werder Bremen 4 Max Kruse 45+1pen,81,87,90+4
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 15,200
- - -
Eintracht Frankfurt 3 Marco Fabian 78,87, Ante Rebic 90+1
FC Augsburg 1 Jeffrey Gouweleeuw 9
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 50,200
- - -
Hertha Berlin 1 Vedad Ibisevic 59
VfL Wolfsburg 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 42,521
- - -
Friday, April 21
Cologne 1 Leonardo Bittencourt 58
Hoffenheim 1 Kerem Demirbay 90+3
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 49,600
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 23
Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen (1330)
Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig (1530)