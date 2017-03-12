March 12 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 12
Hamburg SV 2 Filip Kostic 36, Bobby Wood 80
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Andreas Christensen 22
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 52,501
- - -
Schalke 04 3 Guido Burgstaller 4,29, Daniel Caligiuri 34
FC Augsburg 0
Missed penalty: Paul Verhaegh 32
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 59,481
- - -
Saturday, March 11
FC Ingolstadt 04 2 Dario Lezcano 42, Romain Bregerie 69
Cologne 2 Anthony Modeste 15pen,60
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 15,200
- - -
Hertha Berlin 2 Salomon Kalou 11, Marvin Plattenhardt 71
Borussia Dortmund 1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 55
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 74,667
- - -
SV Darmstadt 98 2 Aytac Sulu 5, Sidney Sam 12pen
Red Card: Mario Vrancic 59
Mainz 1 Robin Quaison 45+3
Red Card: Stefan Bell 90
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 17,400
- - -
RB Leipzig 0
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Mario Gomez 9
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 42,558
- - -
Freiburg 1 Maximilian Philipp 56
Missed penalty: Maximilian Philipp 56
Hoffenheim 1 Andrej Kramaric 60
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,000
- - -
Bayern Munich 3 Robert Lewandowski 38,55, Douglas Costa 41
Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 75,000
- - -
Friday, March 10
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Kevin Volland 6
Red Card: Wendell 90
Missed penalty: OEmer Toprak 90+6
Werder Bremen 1 Claudio Pizarro 79
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 30,210
- - -