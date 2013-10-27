Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, October 27 Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 Juan Arango 11, Oscar Wendt 18, Patrick Herrmann 60, Raffael 66 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Stefan Aigner 15 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 53,418 - - - Freiburg 0 Hamburg SV 3 Maximilian Beister 37, Pierre-Michel Lasogga 47, Rafael van der Vaart 63 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,000 - - - Saturday, October 26 VfL Wolfsburg 3 Maximilian Arnold 7, Ivica Olic 72, Ivan Perisic 89 Werder Bremen 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 29,488 - - - Bayer Leverkusen 2 Simon Rolfes 34, Emre Can 83 FC Augsburg 1 Andre Hahn 24 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,000 - - - Mainz 2 Shinji Okazaki 8,68 Eintracht Braunschweig 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 30,657 - - - Hanover 96 1 Salif Sane 56 Red Card: Mame Biram Diouf 12, Marcelo 64 Hoffenheim 4 Sejad Salihovic 10pen, Kai Herdling 18, Roberto Firmino 62,64 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 44,500 - - - Bayern Munich 3 Mario Mandzukic 29,51, Mario Goetze 54 Hertha Berlin 2 Adrian Ramos 4, AEnis Ben-Hatira 58 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 71,000 - - - Schalke 04 1 Max Meyer 62 Missed penalty: Kevin-Prince Boateng 30 Borussia Dortmund 3 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 14, Nuri Sahin 51, Jakub Blaszczykowski 74 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 61,973 - - - Friday, October 25 VfB Stuttgart 1 Vedad Ibisevic 3pen Nuremberg 1 Josip Drmic 6 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 48,460 - - -
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.