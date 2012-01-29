Jan 29 Bundesliga summaries on Sunday.
VfB Stuttgart 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Mike Hanke 31, Marco Reus 81, Igor
De Camargo 84
Halftime: 0-1
- - -
Mainz 3 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 3,17, Eugen
Polanski 6pen
Freiburg 1 Pavel Krmas 68
Red card: Fallou Diagne 4
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 33,000
- - -
Played on Saturday
Cologne 1 Lukas Podolski 4
Red card: Miso Brecko 78
Schalke 04 4 Ciprian Marica 60,72, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar
78pen, Marco Hoeger 82
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 50,000
- - -
Borussia Dortmund 3 Shinji Kagawa 16,55, Kevin Grosskreutz 31
Hoffenheim 1 Fabian Johnson 63
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 80,500
- - -
Bayern Munich 2 Mario Gomez 60, Arjen Robben 90+2
VfL Wolfsburg 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 69,000
- - -
Werder Bremen 1 Claudio Pizarro 29
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Stefan Reinartz 57
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 40,060
- - -
FC Augsburg 2 Marcel de Jong 5, Stephan Hain 66
Kaiserslautern 2 Florian Dick 25,48
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 30,028
- - -
Hertha Berlin 1 Pierre-Michel Lasogga 82
Hamburg SV 2 Marcell Jansen 24, Mladen Petric 45+1
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 49,168
- - -
Played on Friday
Hanover 96 1 Mohammed Abdellaoue 18
Nuremberg 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,400
- - -