Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 25
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Hakan Calhanoglu 53
Red Card: Tin Jedvaj 85
Schalke 04 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,210
- - -
Borussia Dortmund 0
Hanover 96 1 Hiroshi Kiyotake 61
Red Card: Ceyhun Guelselam 89
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 80,667
- - -
FC Augsburg 2 Paul Verhaegh 11pen, Halil Altintop 66
Freiburg 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 28,324
- - -
Hoffenheim 1 Kevin Volland 73
Missed penalty: Sebastian Rudy 5
SC Paderborn 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,712
- - -
Hertha Berlin 3 AEnis Ben-Hatira 59,85, Johnny Heitinga 65
Hamburg SV 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 58,768
- - -
Eintracht Frankfurt 4 Alexander Madlung 21,65, Alexander Meier 57, Stefan Aigner 61
Red Card: Haris Seferovic 86
VfB Stuttgart 5 Martin Harnik 34,36, Christian Gentner 51,84, Timo Werner 81
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 49,700
- - -
Friday, October 24
Werder Bremen 0
Cologne 1 Anthony Ujah 59
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 42,100
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 26
VfL Wolfsburg v Mainz (1430)
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayern Munich (1630)