Soccer-Serbian championship results and standings

March 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Backa 1 FK Radnicki Nis 2 Spartak Subotica 1 Borac Cacak 0 Friday, March 17 FK Novi Pazar 1 FK Radnik Surdulica 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Red Star Belgrade 26 21 4 1 63 21 67 2 Partizan Belgrade 26 19 4 3 48 15 61 3 Vojvodina Novi Sad 26 18 3 5 49 20 57 4 FK Radnicki Nis 27 12 7 8 36 32 43 5 Napred