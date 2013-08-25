Aug 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 25
FC Augsburg 2 Halil Altintop 6, Jan-Ingwer Callsen Braker 36
VfB Stuttgart 1 Vedad Ibisevic 42pen
Red Card: Ibrahima Traore 70
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 29,000
- - -
Eintracht Braunschweig 0
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Alexander Meier 52, Stefan Aigner 62
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,325
- - -
Saturday, August 24
Hertha Berlin 1 Adrian Ramos 74
Hamburg SV 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 63,574
- - -
Hoffenheim 3 Sejad Salihovic 9pen, Kevin Volland 25, Tobias Strobl 77
Red Card: Sejad Salihovic 9
Freiburg 3 Oliver Sorg 13, Karim Guede 29, Sebastian Freis 65
Red Card: Francis Coquelin 41, Admir Mehmedi 90+1
Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 24,118
- - -
Hanover 96 2 Szabolcs Huszti 15pen, Mame Biram Diouf 42
Red Card: Szabolcs Huszti 74
Schalke 04 1 Adam Szalai 55
Red Card: Benedikt Hoewedes 14, Christian Fuchs 85
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 49,000
- - -
Bayer Leverkusen 4 Stefan Kiessling 23pen, Sidney Sam 28,60, Gonzalo Castro 72
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Martin Stranzl 54, Juan Arango 57
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 29,243
- - -
Bayern Munich 2 Franck Ribery 69, Arjen Robben 78
Missed penalty: David Alaba 33
Nuremberg 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 71,000
- - -
Mainz 2 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 60, Nicolai Mueller 78
VfL Wolfsburg 0
Red Card: Luiz Gustavo 64
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,103
- - -
Friday, August 23
Borussia Dortmund 1 Robert Lewandowski 55
Werder Bremen 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 80,645
- - -