Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 21
Cologne 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 50,000
- - -
VfL Wolfsburg 4 Ricardo Rodriguez 8pen,63, Vieirinha 45, Aaron Hunt 81
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Josip Drmic 29
Red Card: Giulio Donati 8
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 27,811
- - -
Saturday, September 20
Mainz 2 Shinji Okazaki 66, Matthias Ginter 74og
Borussia Dortmund 0
Missed penalty: Ciro Immobile 70
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,000
- - -
Schalke 04 2 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 40pen, Julian Draxler 50
Red Card: Kevin-Prince Boateng 61, Julian Draxler 71
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Alexander Meier 15, Marco Russ 24
Red Card: Slobodan Medojevic 85
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 61,798
- - -
FC Augsburg 4 Daniel Baier 14, Paul Verhaegh 45+3pen, Tobias Werner 77, Tim Matavz 90+3
Werder Bremen 2 Davie Selke 3, Franco Di Santo 56pen
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 29,044
- - -
VfB Stuttgart 0
Hoffenheim 2 Anthony Modeste 15, Tarik Elyounoussi 84
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 44,000
- - -
Hamburg SV 0
Bayern Munich 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 57,000
- - -
SC Paderborn 2 Elias Kachunga 71, Moritz Stoppelkamp 90+3
Hanover 96 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Friday, September 19
Freiburg 2 Marc-Oliver Kempf 30, Felix Klaus 79
Hertha Berlin 2 Ronny 36,90+6
Red Card: Nico Schulz 90+3
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 23,600
- - -