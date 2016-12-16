Soccer-Maracana to light up again as bills are settled
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Hoffenheim 2 Mark Uth 3, Sandro Wagner 20 Borussia Dortmund 2 Mario Goetze 11, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 48 Red Card: Marco Reus 41 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 30,150 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 17 Mainz v Hamburg SV (1430) FC Augsburg v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1430) RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin (1430) Schalke 04 v Freiburg (1430) Werder Bremen v Cologne (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (1730) Sunday, December 18 SV Darmstadt 98 v Bayern Munich (1430) Bayer Leverkusen v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1630)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.
PARIS, Jan 27 Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim believes that regardless of the result of Sunday's game against Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 title race will go down to the wire.