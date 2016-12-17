Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 VfL Wolfsburg 1 Jeffrey Bruma 33 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Missed penalty: Alexander Meier 67 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 26,967 - - - Schalke 04 1 Yevhen Konoplyanka 74 Freiburg 1 Florian Niederlechner 64 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 60,445 - - - Mainz 3 Danny Latza 35,56,67 Hamburg SV 1 Bobby Wood 21 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 30,179 - - - RB Leipzig 2 Timo Werner 40, Willi Orban 62 Hertha Berlin 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 42,558 - - - FC Augsburg 1 Martin Hinteregger 75 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,653 - - - Werder Bremen 1 Serge Gnabry 40 Cologne 1 Artjoms Rudnevs 28 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 42,100 - - - Friday, December 16 Hoffenheim 2 Mark Uth 3, Sandro Wagner 20 Borussia Dortmund 2 Mario Goetze 11, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 48 Red Card: Marco Reus 41 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 30,150 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 SV Darmstadt 98 v Bayern Munich (1430) Bayer Leverkusen v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1630)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------