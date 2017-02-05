Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 5
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Makoto Hasebe 74pen, Ante Rebic 83
SV Darmstadt 98 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 46,000
- - -
FC Augsburg 3 Jonathan Schmid 28, Koo Ja-Cheol 79, Raul Bobadilla 90+4
Werder Bremen 2 Theodor Gebre Selassie 26, Max Kruse 65pen
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 28,000
- - -
Saturday, February 4
Borussia Dortmund 1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 35
RB Leipzig 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 81,360
- - -
Bayern Munich 1 Robert Lewandowski 9
Schalke 04 1 Naldo 13
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 75,000
- - -
Hertha Berlin 1 Genki Haraguchi 2
FC Ingolstadt 04 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 33,425
- - -
Hoffenheim 4 Mark Uth 5, Marco Terrazzino 81, Adam Szalai 86,90+1
Mainz 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 26,078
- - -
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Lars Stindl 72, Raffael 78, Patrick Herrmann 90+2
Freiburg 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 47,194
- - -
Cologne 1 Anthony Modeste 81pen
VfL Wolfsburg 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 49,400
- - -
Friday, February 3
Hamburg SV 1 Kyriakos Papadopoulos 75
Bayer Leverkusen 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 45,653
- - -