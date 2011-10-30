Oct 30 Summaries from the Bundesliga
on Sunday
Hamburg SV 1 Jose Paolo Guerrero 64
Red card: Slobodan Rajkovic 22
Kaiserslautern 1 Pierre de Wit 38
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 55,348
- - -
Cologne 3 Lukas Podolski 19,24pen, Slawomir
Peszko 56
FC Augsburg 0
Red card: Torsten Oehrl 75
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 47,000
- - -
Saturday, October 29
Mainz 1 Niko Bungert 23
Werder Bremen 3 Claudio Pizarro 29, Aaron Hunt 47,
Sebastian Proedl 78
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 34,000
- - -
VfB Stuttgart 1 Serdar Tasci 22
Borussia Dortmund 1 Lukasz Piszczek 45+1
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 60,300
- - -
Bayern Munich 4 Mario Gomez 2,68, Bastian
Schweinsteiger 19, Franck Ribery 39
Nuremberg 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 69,000
- - -
Schalke 04 3 Raul 28, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar
73pen,76
Hoffenheim 1 Vedad Ibisevic 63
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 60,384
- - -
VfL Wolfsburg 2 Mario Mandzukic 31, Marcel Schaefer
84
Hertha Berlin 3 Raffael 27, Levan Kobiashvili
37pen, Pierre-Michel Lasogga 85
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 30,000
- - -
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Marco Reus 21,50
Hanover 96 1 Emanuel Pogatetz 26
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 51,036
- - -
Friday, October 28
Freiburg 0
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Michael Ballack 2
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 22,300
- - -