March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Nuremberg 0
Werder Bremen 2 Franco Di Santo 40, Philipp Bargfrede 68
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 40,608
- - -
Hanover 96 1 Artjoms Rudnevs 33
Missed penalty: Szabolcs Huszti 5
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Gonzalo Castro 28
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 46,600
- - -
Hamburg SV 1 Hakan Calhanoglu 72pen
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Alexander Madlung 29
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 51,191
- - -
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Raffael 5
FC Augsburg 2 Halil Altintop 35, Tobias Werner 81
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 49,622
- - -
VfB Stuttgart 2 Alexandru Maxim 30, Martin Harnik 35
Missed penalty: Christian Gentner 52
Eintracht Braunschweig 2 Jan Hochscheidt 24, Ermin Bicakcic 82
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 59,000
- - -
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Naldo 17
Bayern Munich 6 Xherdan Shaqiri 26, Thomas Mueller 63,78, Mario Mandzukic 66,80, Franck Ribery 71
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 30,000
- - -
Schalke 04 4 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 6,28,79, Chinedu Obasi 55
Missed penalty: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 31
Hoffenheim 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 60,604
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 9
Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund (1430)
Mainz v Hertha Berlin (1630)