March 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 18
Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Hamburg SV 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 51,500
- - -
Werder Bremen 3 Zlatko Junuzovic 34, Florian Grillitsch 59, Florian Kainz 90
RB Leipzig 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,384
- - -
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Mario Gomez 45+1
SV Darmstadt 98 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,104
- - -
Cologne 4 Yuya Osako 6, Anthony Modeste 35,37,63
Hertha Berlin 2 Vedad Ibisevic 50pen, John Brooks 69
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 49,500
- - -
FC Augsburg 1 Kostas Stafylidis 38
Freiburg 1 Florian Niederlechner 30pen
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 28,843
- - -
Hoffenheim 1 Sandro Wagner 62
Bayer Leverkusen 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,117
- - -
Friday, March 17
Borussia Dortmund 1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 14
FC Ingolstadt 04 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 81,360
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 19
Mainz v Schalke 04 (1430)
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayern Munich (1630)