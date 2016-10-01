Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 1
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Admir Mehmedi 10, Javier Hernandez 79
Borussia Dortmund 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 30,210
- - -
Bayern Munich 1 Joshua Kimmich 40
Cologne 1 Anthony Modeste 63
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,000
- - -
Hertha Berlin 2 Vedad Ibisevic 29,70pen
Hamburg SV 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 57,656
- - -
FC Ingolstadt 04 1 Lukas Hinterseer 90+5pen
Hoffenheim 2 Sandro Wagner 11, Kerem Demirbay 35
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 13,844
- - -
SV Darmstadt 98 2 Antonio Colak 19pen,73
Werder Bremen 2 Ludovic Sane 51, Serge Gnabry 67
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 17,000
- - -
Freiburg 1 Vincenzo Grifo 4
Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,000
- - -
Friday, September 30
RB Leipzig 2 Emil Forsberg 11, Yussuf Poulsen 52
FC Augsburg 1 Ji Dong-Won 14
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 35,721
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 2
VfL Wolfsburg v Mainz (1330)
Schalke 04 v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1530)