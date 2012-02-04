BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
Feb 4 Bundesliga summaries on Saturday. Hamburg SV 1 Jacopo Sala 23 Bayern Munich 1 Ivica Olic 71 Halftime: 1-0 - - - Bayer Leverkusen 2 Stefan Kiessling 11, Simon Rolfes 47pen Red Card: Michal Kadlec 63 VfB Stuttgart 2 Julian Schieber 23, Martin Harnik 89 Red Card: Cristian Molinaro 90+2 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 28,000 - - - Schalke 04 1 Chinedu Obasi 59 Mainz 1 Mohamed Zidan 15 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 61,000 - - - Hoffenheim 2 Peniel Mlapa 38, Sejad Salihovic 51pen FC Augsburg 2 Sascha Moelders 31, Sebastian Langkamp 72 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 22,500 - - - VfL Wolfsburg 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,000 - - - Hertha Berlin 0 Red Card: Sebastian Neumann 75 Hanover 96 1 Mohammed Abdellaoue 68 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,000 - - -
Friday, February 3 Nuremberg 0 Borussia Dortmund 2 Sebastian Kehl 48, Lucas Barrios 82 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,572 - - -
Playing on Sunday Freiburg v Werder Bremen (1430) Kaiserslautern v Cologne (1630)
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi