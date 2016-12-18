Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 18
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Admir Mehmedi 63
Red Card: Charles Aranguiz 49
FC Ingolstadt 04 2 Alfredo Morales 26, Almog Cohen 73
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 26,000
- - -
SV Darmstadt 98 0
Bayern Munich 1 Douglas Costa 71
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,400
- - -
Saturday, December 17
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Jeffrey Bruma 33
Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Missed penalty: Alexander Meier 67
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 26,967
- - -
Schalke 04 1 Yevhen Konoplyanka 74
Freiburg 1 Florian Niederlechner 64
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 60,445
- - -
Mainz 3 Danny Latza 35,56,67
Hamburg SV 1 Bobby Wood 21
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 30,179
- - -
RB Leipzig 2 Timo Werner 40, Willi Orban 62
Hertha Berlin 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 42,558
- - -
FC Augsburg 1 Martin Hinteregger 75
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,653
- - -
Werder Bremen 1 Serge Gnabry 40
Cologne 1 Artjoms Rudnevs 28
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 42,100
- - -
Friday, December 16
Hoffenheim 2 Mark Uth 3, Sandro Wagner 20
Borussia Dortmund 2 Mario Goetze 11, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 48
Red Card: Marco Reus 41
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 30,150
- - -