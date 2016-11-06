Soccer-Spanish King's Cup quarterfinal results

Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Thursday Quarterfinal Thursday, January 26, second leg Barcelona - Real Sociedad 5-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Sociedad - Barcelona 0-1. Barcelona win 6-2 on aggregate. Wednesday, January 25, second leg Celta Vigo - Real Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Madrid - Celta Vigo 1-2. Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate. Eibar - Atletico Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Atletico