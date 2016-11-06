Nov 6 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 6
Schalke 04 3 Alessandro Schoepf 35,63, Nabil Bentaleb 38
Werder Bremen 1 Serge Gnabry 42pen
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 62,271
- - -
RB Leipzig 3 Timo Werner 3,44, Emil Forsberg 21
Mainz 1 Stefan Bell 74
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 42,558
- - -
Saturday, November 5
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Mijat Gacinovic 5
Cologne 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 51,500
- - -
Freiburg 0
Red Card: Christian Guenter 85
VfL Wolfsburg 3 Mario Gomez 41,53, Ricardo Rodriguez 86pen
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 23,500
- - -
FC Ingolstadt 04 0
Red Card: Tobias Levels 89
FC Augsburg 2 Raul Bobadilla 86, Halil Altintop 90
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,200
- - -
Hamburg SV 2 Nicolai Mueller 55,81
Borussia Dortmund 5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 4,23,27,48, Ousmane Dembele 76
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 57,000
- - -
Bayern Munich 1 Steven Zuber 34og
Hoffenheim 1 Kerem Demirbay 16
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 75,000
- - -
Bayer Leverkusen 3 Hakan Calhanoglu 32, Julian Brandt 56, Charles Aranguiz 69
SV Darmstadt 98 2 Antonio Colak 47, Mario Vrancic 85
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,941
- - -
Friday, November 4
Hertha Berlin 3 Salomon Kalou 18,33,84
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Red Card: Christoph Kramer 39
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 51,934
- - -