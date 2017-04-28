Soccer-Di Francesco promises to bring attacking philosophy to Roma
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
April 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Bayer Leverkusen 1 Stefan Kiessling 69 Schalke 04 4 Guido Burgstaller 6,50, Benedikt Hoewedes 10, Alessandro Schoepf 18 Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 30,210 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 29 Mainz v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1330) Borussia Dortmund v Cologne (1330) RB Leipzig v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1330) SV Darmstadt 98 v Freiburg (1330) Werder Bremen v Hertha Berlin (1330) VfL Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich (1630) Sunday, April 30 FC Augsburg v Hamburg SV (1330) Hoffenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt (1530)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17
TIRANA, June 14 Albania coach Gianni De Biasi resigned on Wednesday after six years in charge during which he led them to Euro 2016, their first and only appearance at a major tournament.