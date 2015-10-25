Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 25
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Lars Stindl 32, Raffael 70, Julian Korb 84
Missed penalty: Lars Stindl 32
Schalke 04 1 Andreas Bodtker Christensen 44og
Red Card: Johannes Geis 80
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 54,010
- - -
Borussia Dortmund 5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 18,85,90+1, Marco Reus 21,33
FC Augsburg 1 Raul Bobadilla 49
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 81,359
- - -
Saturday, October 24
FC Ingolstadt 04 0
Hertha Berlin 1 Mitchell Weiser 10
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Bayern Munich 4 Arjen Robben 35, Arturo Vidal 40, Robert Lewandowski 62, Thomas Mueller 77pen
Cologne 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 75,000
- - -
Bayer Leverkusen 4 Karim Bellarabi 57, Sebastian Boenisch 70, Javier Hernandez 71, Admir Mehmedi 89
VfB Stuttgart 3 Martin Harnik 50, Daniel Didavi 54, Lukas Rupp 60
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,210
- - -
Hanover 96 1 Felix Klaus 51
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Marc Stendera 57,65
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 44,200
- - -
Mainz 1 Yoshinori Muto 90
Werder Bremen 3 Anthony Ujah 39,44, Fin Bartels 45+3
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 30,837
- - -
SV Darmstadt 98 0
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Daniel Caligiuri 78
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,800
- - -
Friday, October 23
Hoffenheim 0
Red Card: Ermin Bicakcic 68
Hamburg SV 1 Pierre-Michel Lasogga 88
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,000
- - -