Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga on Sunday. Hanover 96 4 Lars Stindl 19, Jan Schlaudraff 61pen, Mame Biram Diouf 67,83 Cologne 1 Kevin Pezzoni 43 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 40,000 - - - Kaiserslautern 1 Rodnei 3 Schalke 04 4 Lewis Holtby 39, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 45, Raul 51, Jefferson Farfan 81 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 49,780 - - - Saturday, March 17 Hertha Berlin 0 Bayern Munich 6 Thomas Mueller 9, Arjen Robben 12,19pen,67pen, Mario Gomez 50pen, Toni Kroos 51 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 74,244 - - - Borussia Dortmund 1 Shinji Kagawa 8 Werder Bremen 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 80,720 - - - Bayer Leverkusen 1 Stefan Kiessling 75 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Marco Reus 7, Igor De Camargo 88 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 30,210 - - - Hamburg SV 1 Ivo Ilicevic 75 Freiburg 3 Johannes Flum 20, Daniel Caligiuri 43, Cedric Makiadi 72 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 52,414 - - - Nuremberg 1 Daniel Didavi 9 VfL Wolfsburg 3 Mario Mandzukic 15, Patrick Helmes 24,53 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 39,320 - - - FC Augsburg 2 Koo Ja-Cheol 43, Sebastian Langkamp 51 Mainz 1 Sami Allagui 36 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 30,025 - - - Friday, March 16 Hoffenheim 1 Sejad Salihovic 74pen VfB Stuttgart 2 Vedad Ibisevic 8,43 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 30,150 - - -
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
