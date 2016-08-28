Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, August 28 Hoffenheim 2 Lukas Rupp 55, Mark Uth 83 RB Leipzig 2 Dominik Kaiser 58, Marcel Sabitzer 90 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,188 - - - Hertha Berlin 2 Vladimir Darida 62, Julian Schieber 90+5 Freiburg 1 Nicolas Hoefler 90+3 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,648 - - - Saturday, August 27 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Andre Hahn 45+2, Lars Stindl 85 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Joel Pohjanpalo 80 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 52,183 - - - Borussia Dortmund 2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 17,89pen Mainz 1 Yoshinori Muto 90+2 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 81,360 - - - Cologne 2 Marcel Risse 11, Anthony Modeste 61 SV Darmstadt 98 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 50,000 - - - Hamburg SV 1 Bobby Wood 30 FC Ingolstadt 04 1 Lukas Hinterseer 79 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 50,107 - - - FC Augsburg 0 VfL Wolfsburg 2 Daniel Didavi 35, Ricardo Rodriguez 89 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 26,172 - - - Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Alexander Meier 12 Red Card: Michael Hector 79 Missed penalty: Alexander Meier 68 Schalke 04 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 47,000 - - - Friday, August 26 Bayern Munich 6 Xabi Alonso 9, Robert Lewandowski 13,46,77pen, Philipp Lahm 66, Franck Ribery 73 Werder Bremen 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 75,000 - - -
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.