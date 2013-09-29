Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 29
Eintracht Braunschweig 0
VfB Stuttgart 4 Vedad Ibisevic 40, Alexandru Maxim 50, Ibrahima Traore 76, Martin Harnik 86
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 22,760
Werder Bremen 3 Berkay Dabanli 8og, Eljero Elia 34,66
Nuremberg 3 Hiroshi Kiyotake 44, Josip Drmic 53, Adam Hlousek 70
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 40,048
Saturday, September 28
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Johannes Flum 31, Marco Russ 54
Hamburg SV 2 Pierre-Michel Lasogga 45+3, Marcell Jansen 86
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 50,700
Bayern Munich 1 Thomas Mueller 63
VfL Wolfsburg 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 71,000
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Simon Rolfes 23, Sidney Sam 37
Hanover 96 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 25,198
Hoffenheim 3 Anthony Modeste 16, Roberto Firmino 48pen, David Abraham 61
Schalke 04 3 Kevin-Prince Boateng 3, Joel Matip 13, Marco Hoeger 40
Halftime: 1-3; Attendance: 29,139
Borussia Dortmund 5 Marco Reus 35,45+2pen, Robert Lewandowski 58,70, Jakub Blaszczykowski 79
Freiburg 0
Red Card: Fallou Diagne 45+1
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 80,000
Hertha Berlin 3 Sami Allagui 48,73, AEnis Ben-Hatira 74
Mainz 1 Nicolai Mueller 7
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 40,969
Friday, September 27
FC Augsburg 2 Andre Hahn 27, Arkadiusz Milik 88
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Max Kruse 33, Branimir Hrgota 71
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 30,000
