Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Hoffenheim 1 Benjamin Huebner 90 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,150 - - - FC Augsburg 4 Halil Altintop 28,42, Philipp Max 76, Raul Bobadilla 85 Hamburg SV 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 30,660 - - - Saturday, April 29 VfL Wolfsburg 0 Red Card: Luiz Gustavo 78 Bayern Munich 6 David Alaba 19, Robert Lewandowski 36,45, Arjen Robben 66, Thomas Mueller 80, Joshua Kimmich 85 Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 30,000 - - - SV Darmstadt 98 3 Felix Platte 22, Jerome Gondorf 45, Sven Schipplock 65 Freiburg 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 17,400 - - - Borussia Dortmund 0 Cologne 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 81,360 - - - Werder Bremen 2 Fin Bartels 9, Max Kruse 15 Hertha Berlin 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 42,100 - - - RB Leipzig 0 FC Ingolstadt 04 0 Red Card: Alfredo Morales 86 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,053 - - - Mainz 1 Yoshinori Muto 89 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Lars Stindl 31, Nico Schulz 46 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 34,000 - - - Friday, April 28 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Stefan Kiessling 69 Schalke 04 4 Guido Burgstaller 6,50, Benedikt Hoewedes 10, Alessandro Schoepf 18 Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 30,210 - - -
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara