Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 24
Greuther Fuerth 0
Bayer Leverkusen 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,000
- - -
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Amin Younes 67
Borussia Dortmund 1 Mario Goetze 31pen
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 54,010
- - -
Saturday, February 23
Schalke 04 2 Joel Matip 29,81
Fortuna Dusseldorf 1 Axel Bellinghausen 56
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 61,673
- - -
Bayern Munich 6 Arjen Robben 25, Javi Martinez 29, Theodor Gebre Selassie 49og, Mario Gomez 51,89, Franck Ribery 86
Werder Bremen 1 Kevin De Bruyne 58
Red Card: Sebastian Proedl 44
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 71,000
- - -
Hanover 96 5 Mame Biram Diouf 7, Szabolcs Huszti 39pen, Didier Konan 45,68, Mohammed Abdellaoue 85
Hamburg SV 1 Rafael van der Vaart 13pen
Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 49,000
- - -
FC Augsburg 2 Ji Dong-Won 45, Sascha Moelders 79
Hoffenheim 1 Igor De Camargo 90+2
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 28,211
- - -
Mainz 1 Niki Zimling 5
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Naldo 15
Red Card: Alexander Madlung 30
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 27,175
- - -
VfB Stuttgart 1 Ibrahima Traore 51
Nuremberg 1 Markus Feulner 77
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 46,570
- - -
Friday, February 22
Freiburg 0
Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,400
- - -