Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 12
Freiburg 2 Vincenzo Grifo 32, Maximilian Philipp 77
Cologne 1 Anthony Modeste 39
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 24,000
- - -
VfL Wolfsburg 2 Maximilian Arnold 50, Daniel Didavi 73
Hoffenheim 1 Steven Zuber 26
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 23,148
- - -
Saturday, February 11
Schalke 04 2 Guido Burgstaller 41, Leon Goretzka 62
Hertha Berlin 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 61,981
- - -
FC Ingolstadt 04 0
Bayern Munich 2 Arturo Vidal 90, Arjen Robben 90+1
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,200
- - -
RB Leipzig 0
Hamburg SV 3 Kyriakos Papadopoulos 18, Walace 24, Aaron Hunt 90+3
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 42,558
- - -
Werder Bremen 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Thorgan Hazard 12
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 42,100
- - -
SV Darmstadt 98 2 Terrence Boyd 21, Antonio Colak 67
Borussia Dortmund 1 Raphael Guerreiro 44
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 17,400
- - -
Bayer Leverkusen 3 Javier Hernandez 5,63, Kevin Volland 78
Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,882
- - -
Friday, February 10
Mainz 2 Levin OEztunali 31, Jairo 62pen
FC Augsburg 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,371
- - -