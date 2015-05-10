May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 10
Cologne 2 Marcel Risse 34, Yannick Gerhardt 89
Schalke 04 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 46,500
- - -
SC Paderborn 1 Lukas Rupp 90+1
VfL Wolfsburg 3 Timm Klose 18, Bas Dost 25,82
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 14,659
- - -
Saturday, May 9
VfB Stuttgart 2 Daniel Didavi 66, Filip Kostic 78
Mainz 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 54,300
- - -
Bayern Munich 0
Red Card: Jose Manuel Reina 13
FC Augsburg 1 Raul Bobadilla 71
Missed penalty: Paul Verhaegh 15
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,000
- - -
Borussia Dortmund 2 Neven Subotic 9, Erik Durm 47
Hertha Berlin 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 80,667
- - -
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Max Kruse 50, Patrick Herrmann 81, Ibrahima Traore 88
Bayer Leverkusen 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 53,761
- - -
Hanover 96 1 Lars Stindl 21
Werder Bremen 1 Zlatko Junuzovic 78
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 49,000
- - -
Eintracht Frankfurt 3 Bastian Oczipka 18, Haris Seferovic 27, Timothy Chandler 34
Hoffenheim 1 Kevin Volland 51
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 50,600
- - -
Friday, May 8
Hamburg SV 1 Gojko Kacar 90
Freiburg 1 Admir Mehmedi 25
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 57,000
- - -