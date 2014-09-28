Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 28
Hamburg SV 1 Nicolai Mueller 58
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Haris Seferovic 44, Lucas Piazon 90
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 47,643
- - -
FC Augsburg 1 Paul Verhaegh 27pen
Hertha Berlin 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 28,532
- - -
Saturday, September 27
VfL Wolfsburg 2 Ricardo Rodriguez 15, Ivica Olic 57
Werder Bremen 1 Marnon Busch 37
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 29,117
- - -
Schalke 04 2 Joel Matip 10, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 23
Borussia Dortmund 1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 26
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 61,153
- - -
Freiburg 0
Red Card: Pavel Krmas 79
Bayer Leverkusen 0
Red Card: Emir Spahic 28
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,500
- - -
VfB Stuttgart 1 Daniel Schwaab 69
Hanover 96 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,500
- - -
Cologne 0
Bayern Munich 2 Mario Goetze 19, Daniel Halfar 66og
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 50,000
- - -
SC Paderborn 1 Jens Wemmer 70
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Patrick Herrmann 8, Raffael 14
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Friday, September 26
Mainz 0
Hoffenheim 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 28,729
- - -